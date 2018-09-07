Tower Hamlets electoral fraud police inquiry ends with no charges

A £1.7 million police inquiry into electoral fraud during the 2014 Tower Hamlets mayoral election has ended without sufficient evidence to charge anyone, Scotland Yard said. Operation Lynemouth was launched in May 2017 to determine whether criminal charges should follow after an Election Court found former mayor Luftur Rahman guilty of a litany of corrupt and illegal practices. Mr Rahman was forced to step down, but had not faced prosecution. A fresh investigation into the voided mayoral election came amid concern that police were failing to prosecute what a court deemed to be corrupt.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metropolitan Police announced on Friday that the inquiry had unearthed “prima facie evidence” of a serious offence “not directly linked” to election fraud. But, it said, the year-long probe involving 20 detectives and police staff “has not identified sufficient additional evidence or investigative opportunities to enable the Met to request the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider the charging of any individual in relation to offences of electoral fraud and malpractice arising from the 2014 mayoral election”. Explaining the decision, commander Stuart Cundy said rules concerning the admissibility of evidence meant the Election Court would necessarily examine a different case to a criminal court. Evidence related to the new offence has been passed on to City of London police due to its “nature”, according to the Met. Changes to how police officers are trained and deployed during elections and how criminal investigations into election fraud are conducted have come as a result of the inquiry, it added. Scotland Yard said the investigation had four strands, including a review of 27 files of documents from the 2015 Election Court hearing and an assessment of all evidence of electoral fraud and malpractice relating to the vote. Detectives examined evidence relating to 169 separate allegations plus the newly-identified offence, trawling through 2,450 documents and statements, 28 days of election court transcripts and “several thousand pages of digital material”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.