Trump wants Sessions to investigate op-ed writer

Donald Trump says attorney general Jeff Sessions should investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous New York Times opinion piece.

The president said in an interview with reporters aboard Air Force One that the opinion piece critical of his leadership is a “national security” issue.

Asked if he would take any action against the Times, he said: “We’re going to see, I’m looking at that right now.

“We’re going to take a look at what he had, what he gave, what he’s talking about, also where he is right now.”