Trump’s former adviser George Papadopoulos handed 14-day jail term

A former adviser to Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign has been sentenced to 14 days in prison. George Papadopoulos was sentenced by a judge who said he had placed his own interests above those of the country. Papadopoulos, the first campaign aide sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation, said he was “deeply embarrassed and ashamed” for having lied to FBI agents during an interview last year and acknowledged that his actions could have hindered their work.

“I made a dreadful mistake, but I am a good man who is eager for redemption,” Papadopoulos said. The punishment was far less than the maximum six-month sentence sought by the government but also more than the probation that Papadopoulos and his lawyers had asked for. Papadopoulos, who served as a foreign policy adviser to Mr Trump’s campaign, has been a central figure in the Russia investigation dating back before Mr Mueller’s May 2017 appointment. He was the first to plead guilty in Mr Mueller’s probe and is now the first Trump campaign adviser to be sentenced. His case was also the first to detail a member of the Trump campaign having knowledge of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election while it was ongoing.

Papadopoulos triggered the Russia investigation Credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin