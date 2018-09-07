UK’s Brexit ‘silliness’ jeopardises trade talks progress – Irish EU commissioner

The “silly behaviour” of Tory politicians means there will be no agreement on the nature of post-Brexit trading arrangements before the UK’s exit from the EU, Ireland’s European commissioner has said.

In a strongly-worded intervention, Phil Hogan stressed that Theresa May’s own red lines meant the only option available was a Canada-style trade deal and if her government remained fixed on the Chequers plan there can be no breakthrough on the future relationship by March next year.

Mr Hogan, Ireland’s representative on Jean-Claude Juncker’s European Commission, branded Brexiteers Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nigel Farage the “Three Stooges” and suggested they did not appreciate the significance of the Irish border issue.

In a speech at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Ireland, Mr Hogan said: “More than two years after the referendum, the UK remains in a pickle.

“And by pickle, I mean that the UK is trapped in a recurring cycle of silly behaviour.”