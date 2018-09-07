Varadkar defends minister Murphy over housing issues

The Taoiseach has said Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy cannot be held personally responsible for the problems in the housing market.

Mr Murphy has come under sustained criticism in recent weeks over the worsening homeless situation after a woman and six of her children had to sleep at a Garda station last month.

Government figures show there are 9,891 homeless people in Ireland, about a third of whom are children.

Leo Varadkar said: “I do not think any reasonable person can hold Eoghan Murphy, who has been in office for over a year now, personally responsible for all the problems in our housing market.

“I think that sort of criticism is unfair.”

The Taoiseach made the comments in support of Mr Murphy at the end of the Fine Gael parliamentary party’s two-day think-in meeting in Co Galway.