- ITV Report
Varadkar defends minister Murphy over housing issues
The Taoiseach has said Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy cannot be held personally responsible for the problems in the housing market.
Mr Murphy has come under sustained criticism in recent weeks over the worsening homeless situation after a woman and six of her children had to sleep at a Garda station last month.
Government figures show there are 9,891 homeless people in Ireland, about a third of whom are children.
Leo Varadkar said: “I do not think any reasonable person can hold Eoghan Murphy, who has been in office for over a year now, personally responsible for all the problems in our housing market.
“I think that sort of criticism is unfair.”
The Taoiseach made the comments in support of Mr Murphy at the end of the Fine Gael parliamentary party’s two-day think-in meeting in Co Galway.
Mr Murphy has written to a number of local authorities telling them that he would remove their powers if they did not implement housing policies.
Mr Varadkar said the Government and local authorities needed to share responsibility for the issue.
“It’s not good enough for them not to accept their share of responsibility,” he said.
“It shouldn’t be about blame, it should be about solving the problem.”
Mr Varadkar took aim at Sinn Fein and left-wing members of local authorities for not doing enough to prioritise homelessness.
He added that the Government was “absolutely serious” about solving the housing crisis and it was committed to building 20,000 new homes this year.
The Taoiseach welcomed the decision by the Supreme Court on Friday not to hear an appeal on the outcome of the abortion referendum.
The court refused to hear a challenge taken by a Dublin woman on the result.
In May, people voted overwhelmingly in favour of liberalising the country’s strict abortion laws.
Mr Varadkar said the court’s ruling on Friday had paved the way for the Government to bring forward the legislation to allow for abortion services when the Dail returns later this month.