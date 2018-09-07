Waterstones begins new chapter as it buys Foyles from founding family

Waterstones has acquired independent book business Foyles as it promises to help the chain fight back against “Amazon’s siren call”.

Waterstones, which was bought by US hedge fund Elliott Advisors this year, has purchased the book chain from the Foyle family for an undisclosed sum.

Foyles was founded 115 years ago by brothers William and Gilbert Foyle, who started the business by selling textbooks, before setting up shop on Charing Cross Road in central London.

The bookshop has other outlets across London, at the Royal Festival Hall, Waterloo and Westfield Stratford, as well as shops in Bristol, Birmingham and Chelmsford.

Watersones has been in expansion mode after it was sold by Alexander Mamut, the Russian billionaire who owned the book brand through his investment vehicle Lynwood Investments.

The sale ended Mr Mamut’s seven-year ownership of the business, although he still maintains a minority stake in the company.