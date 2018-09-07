Woman charged almost four months after body found

A woman has been charged in connection with the alleged murder of a 22-year-old whose body was found near a roadside almost four months ago.

Annalise Johnstone was discovered dead in a wooded area close to the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning in Perth and Kinross on May 10.

Police said that a 28-year-old woman has been charged and she is expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.