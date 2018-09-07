Young Fathers win award for best Scottish album

Young Fathers have become the first act to win the Scottish Album of The Year (SAY) Award for a second time.

The Edinburgh-based band scooped the prize for their latest album, Cocoa Sugar, at a ceremony in Paisley on Thursday night.

The group saw off challenges from nine other shortlisted acts, including the likes of Franz Ferdinand and Mogwai, to net the £20,000 prize.

The honour comes four years after the group – also former winners of the prestigious Mercury Prize – were handed the 2014 SAY Award for their collection Tape Two.