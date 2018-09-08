Arrest in Barnsley after man injured in town centre amid knife reports

One person has been arrested after police received reports of an individual in Barnsley town centre with a knife. One man suffered minor injuries, South Yorkshire Police said. Officers were called at around 8.20am on Saturday after reports that a man had been stabbed. The force said: “An investigation is now under way and in its early stages to establish whether this is an isolated incident and whether the individual acted alone.” There is a high-visibility police presence in the town centre, the force added.

A police officer in Barnsley town centre near the scene of the incident Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Police cordons are in place and there was police activity around a bin inside a cordon in Peel Square near Supernews newsagent. A man in a forensic suit was seen looking into the bin with what appeared to be a mirror. People working in shops in Barnsley Interchange station said they saw officers rushing around the area at around 8am. Hannah Fuller, 24, a member of staff at the Subway sandwich shop, said officers rushed towards the railway platform and businesses had been forced to close for an hour. She told the Press Association: “We had to close for an hour – Peel Street was closed. The police haven’t told us anything.”

