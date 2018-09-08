'Call off the dogs': Chuka Umunna warns Jeremy Corbyn moderate MPs are being targeted in the Labour party

Jeremy Corbyn is being urged to “call off the dogs” to stop centre-left MPs being driven out of Labour.

Former frontbencher Chuka Yunnan claims the so-called moderates are being systematically targeted by more hardline factions and now face a “clear and present danger” of being run out of the party.

The pro-EU campaigner will use a speech on Saturday to call on the leadership to stop using internal divisions as an excuse not to fight Brexit.

His intervention comes after Tony Blair attacked Mr Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party and questioned whether it can be “taken back” by moderates.

The former prime minister sparked anger among supporters of the current left-wing leader on Friday by saying that under his stewardship it had become a “different party” and he hopes it is not “lost”.

A number of Labour MPs who have been critical of Mr Corbyn, particularly over his handling of the anti-Semitism row, have found themselves locked in battles with members of their constituency Labour party.

Labour Friends of Israel chairwoman Joan Ryan, a former minister under Tony Blair, and Luton South MP Gavin Shuker, both lost local no confidence votes on Thursday.