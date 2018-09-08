Could this be the solution to cleaning up plastic floating in our oceans?

Could this be the solution to cleaning up the plastic floating in our oceans?

The Dutch-designed Ocean Cleanup rubbish collection system will anchor a 600-metre floater in the open water to pick up plastic.

The team behind it believe the system, which includes a three-metre deep skirt below surface, can half the Great Pacific Garbage Patch - 80,000 tonnes of plastic rubbish floating between California and Hawaii - within five years.

But some believe the project could distract from work that needs to be done on land to reduce plastic usage.

The system is being launched in the Pacific off the coast of California on Saturday.