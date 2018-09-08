Deal to end scallop wars yet to be landed

British and French fishermen have failed to finalise a deal to end the scallop wars in the English Channel.

Industry leaders were unable to agree a compensation package during negotiations in Paris on Friday, which was aiming to cease recent skirmishes.

The basis of an agreement was formed in London this week, with small UK vessels pledging not to fish in the area of dispute during the period French laws prevented their counterparts.

But this was on the basis British crews would not lose out financially, and the price appeared to have been too high for the French during the latest discussions.