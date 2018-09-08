Egyptian court sentences 75 people to death over 2013 Islamist protest

An Egyptian court has sentenced 75 people to death for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest by Islamists that was broken up by security forces in an operation that left at least 600 people dead.

Those convicted, in a case involving 739 defendants, included senior leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The defendants faced charges ranging from murder to damaging property.

The court in Cairo also sentenced to life in prison the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others.

Mahmoud Abu Zaid, a photojournalist known as Shawkan, whose detention has been criticised by rights groups at home and abroad, received five years in prison.