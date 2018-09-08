Jo Swinson would be fantastic as Lib Dem leader, says Willie Rennie

Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson would be a “fantastic” replacement for Sir Vince Cable when he steps down as UK leader, the head of the Scottish Lib Dems said. Willie Rennie hailed Ms Swinson – who is currently on maternity leave after the birth of her second child – as being an “incredible performer” and a “top quality” politician. He spoke the day after Sir Vince, 75, announced his plans to quit the post after Brexit is “resolved or stopped”. Asked if that could pave the way for Ms Swinson, the current deputy leader, to take over the helm of the party, Mr Rennie said: “She would be fantastic, I think she is a top quality parliamentarian.

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

“She’s so professional, an incredible performer and a really intelligent woman. I’ve got a lot of time for Jo, I think she is fantastic.” But he quipped: “If Vince is waiting till Brexit is over he might be there till 2047.” Mr Rennie gave his support to proposals from the UK leader to widen participation in the party, which could see voters who are “liberal-minded” allowed to sign up for free under plans to bolster membership. While the Lib Dems have languished in the polls and struggled electorally since going into coalition government with the Conservatives in 2010, Sir Vince said on Friday he wanted to create a “movement of the moderates” that would bring together voters who loosely identify with the party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.