John McDonnell accuses Chuka Umunna of 'inventing stories' about Labour purge

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell Credit: PA

A senior ally of Jeremy Corbyn dismissed suggestions there was a purge of Labour critics and said a prominent MP’s call on the leader to “call off the dogs” was offensive. Shadow chancellor John McDonnell claimed Chuka Umunna was “inventing stories” after the senior MP claimed moderates were being systematically targeted by more hardline factions. Mr McDonnell said the Streatham MP should “just get on with campaigning for a Labour government” instead of complaining about the state of the party. Mr Umunna, a leading pro-EU campaigner, used a speech on Saturday to call on the leadership to stop using internal divisions as an excuse not to fight Brexit. His comments came after Tony Blair questioned whether Labour could ever be “taken back” by moderates. The speech also came in the context of Labour Friends of Israel chairwoman Joan Ryan – a prominent critic of the leadership’s handling of the anti-Semitism row – and Luton South MP Gavin Shuker losing local no confidence votes on Thursday.

Mr Umunna is a leading pro-EU campaigner. Credit: PA

Mr Umunna said: “There is now a clear and present danger that this tradition is driven out of our party. “Having only been re-elected by their constituents last year, already centre-left MPs are being targeted systematically with motions against them for standing up for these values – for demanding we have a zero tolerance of racism in our party. “More motions such as this are expected by colleagues. My message to our leadership: it is within your power to stop this so call off the dogs and get on with what my constituency, one of the most diverse communities in the nation, demands we do – without equivocation, fight this Tory Brexit.”

