Man injured by iron bar in attack by masked gang

A man has suffered a fractured eye socket as he was attacked with an iron bar by three masked men in Londonderry.

The 28-year-old was assaulted in an alleyway in the Cooke Street and Corporation Street area of the city at around 10pm on Friday.

Detectives with the PSNI are appealing for information following the assault that also left the victim with bruising to his body.

The attackers were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered with scarves.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road.

Meanwhile, a woman and her young child escaped injury after their Belfast home was damaged in an arson attack.

The fire started in the garden of the house in Ballysillan Avenue on Saturday morning and spread to the side of the property and caused smoke damage. There were also reports that damage was caused to a nearby electricity box and gable wall.