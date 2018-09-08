No evidence that Chemnitz protest video is fake, prosecutors say

German prosecutors leading the investigation into a far-right demonstration in Chemnitz have said there is no evidence a video showing protesters chasing down and attacking a foreigner is fake.

The claims came in response to comments from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s domestic spy chief which questioned the authenticity of the recording.

Dresden prosecutor Wolfgang Klein told Die Zeit newspaper the video was part of the body of evidence his office was using in their investigation of the spontaneous August 26 protest which drew hundreds angered by the killing that day of a German man.

“We have no indications that the video could be a fake,” Mr Klein told the newspaper.

An Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested on charges of manslaughter in the stabbing, which authorities say occurred after a verbal confrontation escalated.

Several migrants were hurt in the protests and Mrs Merkel’s spokesman said foreigners had been targeted and “hunted” by the far-right. Mrs Merkel herself condemned the “hate on the streets”.