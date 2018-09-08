North Korea to mark birthday with tanks and dancing

Workers put the final touches to Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square on Saturday as North Korea prepared for what promises to be its biggest celebration in years – the 70th anniversary of its official birth as a nation. The spectacle, months in the making, will centre on a military parade and mass games that are likely to put both advanced missiles and leader Kim Jong Un’s hopes for a stronger economy front and centre. Although North Korea stages military parades almost every year, and held one just before the Olympics began in South Korea in February this year, Sunday’s parade comes at a particularly sensitive time.

Portraits of Kim Jong Un displayed on a large screen during the evening gala Credit: Ng Han Guan/AP

Kim’s effort to ease tensions with US President Donald Trump have stalled since their June summit in Singapore. Both sides are now insisting on a different starting point. Washington wants Kim to commit to denuclearisation first, but Pyongyang wants its security guaranteed and a peace agreement formally ending the Korean War. With tensions once again on the rise, a parade featuring the very missiles that so unnerved Trump last year, and led to a dangerous volley of insults from both leaders, could be seen as a deliberate provocation.

North Korean military officers leave the gala Credit: Kin Cheung/AP