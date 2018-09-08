SNP members gather in Edinburgh to debate independence plans

SNP members are gathering in Edinburgh for the “biggest ever” national assembly meeting to debate a new economic blueprint for independence.

The party is holding a series of events to gather views on the findings of the Growth Commission, published in May.

National assemblies have already been held in Ayr and Aviemore ahead of the SNP’s autumn conference in

October.

The Growth Commission, set up by Nicola Sturgeon and chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, set out a series of recommendations for the economy in an independent Scotland.

Its proposals include keeping Sterling without a formal currency union after Scotland leaves the UK.