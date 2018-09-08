- ITV Report
-
One person arrested after South Yorkshire Police respond to 'serious incident' in Barnsley
One person has been arrested after South Yorkshire Police received reports of an individual in Barnsley town centre with a knife.
Police have said one man suffered minor injuries.
Officers were called at around 8.20am on Saturday after reports that a man had been stabbed.
The force said: “An investigation is now under way and in its early stages to establish whether this is an isolated incident and whether the individual acted alone.”
There is a high-visibility police presence in the town centre and members of the public have been asked to be vigilant and report any concerns to 101.
Police cordons are in place and there was police activity around a bin inside a cordon in Peel Square near Supernews newsagent.
A man in a forensic suit was seen looking into the bin with what appeared to be a mirror.