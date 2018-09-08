Stop and search powers may be extended to tackle acid attacks and drone misuse

Police will be handed strengthened stop and search powers under a proposed crackdown on acid attacks and crimes involving drones or lasers. The Home Office confirmed it will consult on widening the circumstances in which the tactics can be used. Officers can currently stop and search individuals they suspect of being in possession of a corrosive substance and intent on causing injury. The proposed extension will allow police to search anyone they suspect of carrying a corrosive in a public place. Ministers say the move – first mooted as part of a blueprint to tackle serious violence earlier this year – will enable forces to take better preventative action.

The Government unveiled proposals to extend stop and search powers to cover offences relating to misuse of drones and laser pointers Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

In addition, experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory have been commissioned to develop a portable kit so that police can test suspected corrosive substances on the street. The Government also unveiled proposals to extend stop and search powers to cover offences relating to misuse of drones and laser pointers. Figures show there were 93 near-misses between drones and manned aircraft last year. Critical national infrastructure, sensitive sites, defence establishments, large-scale events and crowded public places face a potential threat from “criminal or hostile drone activity”, the Home Office said. The department also highlighted growing concerns over lasers being pointed at aircraft, with more than 1,000 reported instances annually since 2010. Under the proposals, officers would be able to stop and search a person or vehicle in a public place if they have reasonable grounds for suspecting they will find a drone used to commit an offence under the Air Navigation Order 2016. A similar power would be available in cases where police suspect they will discover a laser pointer used to commit the newly created offence of shining or directing a beam at a vehicle, thereby dazzling or distracting the person in control. Home Secretary Sajid Javid backed a boost in the use of stop and search weeks after his appointment.

