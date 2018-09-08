Swedish PM brands political rivals ‘racist’ ahead of polling day

Sweden’s prime minister denounced an increasingly popular far-right party as racist and a threat to the nation’s European values on Saturday as political candidates made their final pre-election pitches to voters. The Sunday parliamentary election will be Sweden’s first since the government in 2015 allowed 163,000 migrants into the country of 10 million. An immigration backlash is expected to shape the vote even though the number of migrants arriving in Sweden has been restricted sharply since the height of Europe’s mass influx. Polls showed established parties losing some support, including the centre-left parties which earlier favoured open-door policies. The Sweden Democrats, a party rooted in a neo-Nazi movement that has worked to soften its image, has played a role in breaking down long-standing taboos on what Swedes could say openly about immigration and integration without being shunned as racists.

Jimmie Akesson campaigns in Malmo Credit: Johan Nilsson/TT via AP/PA

During a heated leaders’ debate on Friday, Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, caused a stir by blaming migrants for the difficulties they often have in finding employment. He said he heard it argued too many times that “if only migrants get a job, then everything will be all right”. “That’s not going to happen, that’s not how it is,” Mr Akesson said. “We have to ask ourselves a question: why is it so difficult for these people to get a job? That is because they’re not Swedish. They can’t adjust to Sweden and it’s hard for them to get a job.” The broadcaster that aired the televised debate, SVT, afterward called his remarks degrading and against the democratic mandate of public broadcasting. Mr Akesson responded that state television should not take sides. According to many recent opinion polls, support for the Sweden Democrats among registered voters has swollen to about 20% – up from the 13% it won in 2014. A 20% share of Sunday’s vote would not be enough for the party to lead a government but a strong show of support would give more power to pressure the next administration.

Ulf Kristersson pauses after the SVT debate Credit: Stina Stjernkvist/TT News Agency via AP/PA