- ITV Report
-
Theresa May tells Strictly Come Dancing contestants to 'get in touch if they need any tips'
Prime Minister Theresa May has said this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants should "get in touch if they need any tips".
Mrs May tweeted ahead of the start of the 16th series of the BBC One dancing show.
She commented on a post from the official Strictly Twitter account, saying: "Get in touch if you need any tips..."
The Prime Minister showed off her dance moves during her recent travels to Africa.
She swang her arms and span around during a visit to the United Nations offices in Nairobiand showed off other moves, which saw her dubbed the "Maybot" at a school in South Africa as she began her trip.
During the trip she told ITV News she "wasn't quite sure that my dancing would make it onto Strictly".