UN envoy to Yemen downplays non-start of peace talks

The UN special envoy to Yemen has downplayed the significance of the failure of peace talks to start, saying he would head back to Yemen “within days” to try to agree on a new date.

A delegation of the internationally recognised government arrived in Geneva for the talks, which were supposed to start on Thursday, but their war rivals — Iranian-backed rebels known as the Houthis — did not, arguing they could not go because they did not have guarantees for their safe return.

Addressing a news conference in Geneva, Martin Griffiths declined to blame either side for the failure to start the talks, saying apportioning blame would not help Yemen.

He insisted that the “consultation” — the term used by the UN to refer to the talks — had begun when he and his team held three days of talks with the government delegation.