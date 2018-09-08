'A great talent, great human, it's so heartbreaking': Tributes paid to US rapper Mac Miller dead aged 26

Mac Miller, the platinum-selling US musician has died aged 26.

The rapper, whose music had documented struggles with substance abuse and depression, was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Friday morning after a reported overdose.

The LA coroner said the cause of his death is yet to be determined.

In a statement his family said Miller was a “bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans”.

Miller performed with his former partner Ariana Grande at a memorial concert following the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing and the pair released music together before their split earlier this year.

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the “great talent”, who released his fifth studio album, Swimming, in August.

Posting an image of the pair on Instagram, Sheeran said Miller’s untimely death was “so heartbreaking”.