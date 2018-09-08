What does it take to be superhuman?

What drives people to achieve greatness?

That's the question a new book by the Editor of New Scientist Rowan Hooper is looking to answer.

The author of 'Superhuman: Life at the Extremes of Mental and Physical Ability' told ITV News "humans can do much better than any animal" so it's a "celebration and examination of our potential."

Speaking to Science Editor Tom Clarke about how he began investigating the tug between nature and nurture, Rowan said: "I wanted to go to people who are the best in the world at various traits and I picked various different things from intelligence, to singing ability, to bravery, to happiness...and then crucially [went] to scientists and geneticists to find out how talent and expertise develops in these top class people."