Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – September 8

What the papers say – September 8

Boris Johnson’s split from wife Marina Wheeler makes headlines on Saturday, along with changes to divorce laws.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and the Daily Mirror, also lead with Mr Johnson’s marital breakdown.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

More than 20,000 school support staff are being subject to violence in the classroom every week, The Independent reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Times leads with plans to end fault-based divorces in a major overhaul of laws.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i also leads with the shake-up.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian says Nikolai Glushkov, a Kremlin critic found strangled in London in March, had survived a poisoning attempt by two men from Moscow.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph leads with allegations an Iranian journalist from banned Tehran outlet Press TV was able to join the Labour Party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times reports on a budget shortfall as a result public sector pensions that could see £4 billion cut from health, education and defence in the next decade.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.