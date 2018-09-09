Car in fatal shooting investigation was stolen last month

A car believed to have been used in the murder of a man outside his home was stolen in Glasgow just over a month before the shooting, police have said.

Gary More, 32, suffered “significant injuries” after a number of shots were fired at him in Gartness Drive, Airdrie, at around 8.10pm on Thursday.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the busy residential area in North Lanarkshire, but Mr More died at the scene.

Detectives believe some witnesses may be reluctant to come forward with just a “limited response” to appeals so far.

The suspect is believed to have got into a white Skoda Fabia which sped off with a number of people inside.

The same model and colour of car was later found burnt out near Craigmaddie Road in Balmore, Milngavie, and is being examined by forensic teams.

Police Scotland said enquiries have established the car was stolen on August 2 this year from the Pollokshields area of Glasgow. Its original registration was SH13 UMG but it may have had other plates fitted.