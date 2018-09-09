German pop singer goes overboard from cruise ship – reports

German media are reporting that pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck is missing off the coast of Canada after going overboard from a cruise ship.

The dpa news agency and Bild newspaper report that Kueblboeck, who achieved short-lived fame as a contestant in 2003 on the national talent show Germany Seeks The Superstar, went overboard early on Sunday off the coast of Newfoundland, according to the Aida Cruises company.

They say the coast guard is searching for the 33-year-old.

Bild reports that Kueblboeck was on a holiday cruise from Hamburg to New York.