How the V&A Dundee took shape

Here are the key dates in the construction of the V&A Dundee building. 2007: Discussions begin on bringing a design museum to Dundee as part of a £1 billion transformation of the city’s waterfront. 2009: V&A Dundee is announced as a key feature of the 30-year project. January 2010: An international competition to design the new building is launched, with 120 entries submitted.

The museum vision submitted by Kengo Kuma & Associates Credit: Design Dundee Ltd/PA

November 2010: Kengo Kuma & Associates’ “bold and ambitious” design is named as the winning proposal from a shortlist of six. September 2012: The building is granted planning permission after members of Dundee City Council give it their unanimous approval. January 2015: It is revealed the planned cost of the project has increased by £31.1 million to just over £80 million. March 2015: A ground-breaking ceremony marks the formal start of construction work. May 2016: A cofferdam – which will allow the museum to be built into the water – is completed in the River Tay, a major milestone in the building project.

Stone panels create the appearance of a cliff face Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

March 2017: Local school children take part in a topping out ceremony. June 2017: Builders hang huge cast stone panels on the walls of the museum, giving the building its signature look. January 2018: It is announced the museum will open on September 15 this year. February 2018: Kengo Kuma visits the completed building for the first time.

The museum points out over the water like the prow of a ship Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA