Independence movement in great health – SNP depute

The independence movement is in “great health,” according to SNP depute leader Keith Brown after the party’s biggest ever national assembly meeting.

Around 500 SNP members met in Edinburgh on Sunday at a policy development forum to debate a new economic blueprint for independence.

The party is holding a series of events to gather views on the findings of the Growth Commission, published in May.

National assemblies have already been held in Ayr and Aviemore ahead of the SNP’s autumn conference in October.

The Growth Commission, set up by Nicola Sturgeon and chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, set out a series of recommendations for the economy in an independent Scotland.

Its proposals include keeping Sterling without a formal currency union after Scotland leaves the UK.

The First Minister has insisted the report sets out an alternative to Westminster’s “austerity”, but the document has been criticised by some Yes supporters.