Japan earthquake death toll rises

The death toll has hit 39 from a powerful earthquake that struck the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido last week.

One person remained missing in the town of Atsuma, where multiple landslides triggered by the quake slammed into houses at the foot of steep hills.

Rescue workers used diggers and shovels to search for the missing in a tangle of dirt, fallen trees and the rubble of homes left by the landslides. All but four of the victims were from Atsuma, a community of 4,600 people.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the Kiyota ward on the eastern edge of Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido.