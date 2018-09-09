Pedestrian killed after being hit by a police car

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car responding to an emergency call.

The fatal collision took place on Lumbertubs Way in Northampton around 4am on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said the road was closed in both directions between the Round Spinney and St Gregory's Road roundabouts.

The force said: "The collision involved a police car responding to an emergency call, and a pedestrian."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information regarding it can call police on 101.