Teenage woman and man in 20s fight for life after ‘MDMA overdose’ at festival

A 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old man are in a critical condition in hospital after suffering suspected MDMA overdoses at a festival, police said. Officers said a number of other people who attended the Reminisce Festival at Sherdley Park, St Helens, have been taken to hospital with suspected overdoses. Merseyside Police said the affected people are believed to have taken MDMA – also known as ecstasy – and further inquiries are being carried out. The one-day festival which cost £85 included performances from 2 Unlimited, Cascada and Angie Brown.

On Saturday, the festival’s Twitter account posted a warning about “some ‘bad’ blue diamond pills”. The message said: “We love to see you having an awesome time at Reminisce, but be safe! There has been information about some “bad” blue diamond pills. “If you are concerned about you or a friend approach some help from stewards or present to one of the onsite medical centres.” Police said the event organisers are supporting the police and urged anyone with the tablets not to take them.

