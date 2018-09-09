UK Weather Forecast: Blustery showers in the north today, mostly dry further south

Today:After a dull and wet start for northern parts, it should brighten up from the west with sunshine but also heavy blustery showers. Largely dry with some brightness in the south though some patchy rain away from the far southeast.

Tonight:Blustery showers for Scotland, becoming more persistent rain. Mostly dry elsewhere though a little rain over hills in the northwest. Clear spells but relatively mild. Windy in north, especially Scotland

Monday:Windy in the north with showers becoming more isolated during the morning. Elsewhere mainly dry with sunny spells at first but turning cloudier with some rain from the west.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:Changeable in northern and central parts; rain interspersed with brighter but showery conditions. Windy. Some rain further south, but turning drier. Very warm in southeast at first, becoming cooler.