Watch a baby pygmy hippo splashing in a paddling pool – and loving every second

Toronto Zoo’s baby pygmy hippo has been grabbing the attention of animal lovers all over the world for a few weeks now.

The calf, who was born to mum Kindia on August 10, is growing into a bit of a social media star – and the latest clip released by the zoo shows exactly why.

In it, the as-yet-unnamed little one can be seen splashing around in a paddling pool – as well as showing an interest in the food her mum is eating.