What the papers say – September 9
Boris Johnson and talk of plots in the Conservative party make the majority of Sunday’s front pages, while Brexit also features.
The Sunday Times leads with allegations that Theresa May’s aides drew up a “dossier” about Mr Johnson’s personal life in an attempt to thwart his leadership plans.
The Sunday Telegraph runs with a proposal from Justice Secretary David Gauke to allow prisoners access to phones.
Brexit leads the Observer, with the paper reporting that members of Britain’s three largest trade unions support a second vote on the country leaving the bloc.
The Independent reports that a planned compromise on the Irish border post-Brexit has been deemed “unacceptable” by cabinet ministers.
The Sun on Sunday and Sunday Mirror contain more allegations about Mr Johnson’s life outside Parliament.
While the Mail on Sunday speaks of the furore caused by comments made by Mr Johnson in which he said Mrs May had wrapped a suicide vest around Britain and handed a detonator to Brussels.
The Sunday Express reports an ex-KGB officer who claims Russia told him to kill dissidents in a similar way as was seen in the attack on the Skripals in Salisbury.
And the Star on Sunday sees Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood air his views on X Factor and the ratings war between the two shows.