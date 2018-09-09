Woman charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Barnsley

She was remanded in custody and will appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ayaan Ali, 28, of Isleworth, west London, has been charged with attempted murder, affray and possession of an offensive weapon, South Yorkshire Police said.

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was allegedly stabbed in Barnsley town centre.

Police received multiple calls from around 8.20am on Saturday, after one man suffered minor injuries following an alleged stabbing.

Chief Superintendent Scott Green, district commander for Barnsley, said: “There remains a lot of speculation and rumour on social media, much of which is inaccurate and is creating a lot of fear and distress locally.

“While it would be inappropriate to provide specific information about ongoing legal proceedings, what I can clarify is that at this stage, there is absolutely no information whatsoever to suggest that this was a group attack.

“We’ve had officers scouring hours of CCTV, working in partnership with other agencies, to gather as much information as we can about the circumstances surrounding yesterday’s incident.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident by a single person. We would therefore ask the public to stop reinforcing the rumour that there were multiple people involved.

“We can now also confirm definitively that this was not an act of terrorism.”

Matt Gladstone, of Barnsley Council, said: “This has been an isolated incident in Barnsley and we’re pleased that it has been handled quickly and effectively.”