7,000 cyclists in Glasgow to Edinburgh challenge

Riders including MSP Richard Lochhead and comedian Des Clarke helped raise more than £500,000 for the STV Children’s Appeal.

Organisers Cycling Scotland said participants came from as far as Germany and the US for the Pedal for Scotland event, now in its 20th year.

Nearly 7,000 people took part in this year’s Glasgow to Edinburgh charity cycle challenge.

The 45-mile Classic Challenge and the Big Belter (100 miles) started at Glasgow Green, with cyclists pedalling to Edinburgh on closed roads and finishing at the Royal Highland Centre.

The 10-mile Wee Jaunt saw younger participants cycle from Linlithgow to Edinburgh.

Cycling Scotland said the event had attracted another fantastic turnout and thanked everyone who had taken part and those who helped stage the challenge.

Chief executive Keith Irving said: “We want to ensure anyone, anywhere can enjoy all the benefits cycling has to offer.

“We hope Pedal for Scotland has again inspired people to make cycling part of their routine and look forward to another successful event next year.”