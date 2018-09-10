Advertisement

Alastair Cook hits century in final Test innings for England

Alastair Cook departed Test cricket with a century. Credit: PA

Alastair Cook has bowed out of Test cricket with a century in his final innings for England.

The 33-year-old brought the Oval crowd to their feet with a rapturous round of applause when he passed the century mark on the fourth day of England's fifth Test against India.

Playing in his 161st Test match, former captain Cook delivered a fluid innings to bring up his 33rd Test century.

The 168-run third-wicket partnership with Joe Root (81 not out) took England's second innings score to 230-2, establishing a 270-run lead shortly before lunch.

Cook looked visibly overcome on reaching his century. Credit: PA

Cook, who scored 71 in England's first innings, had already received two standing ovations on Monday before reaching three figures. First he brought up his half century, securing a test career average of above 45 in the process.

Then, on reaching 76, Cook became fifth highest test run-scorer of all time, going past Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakarra's 12,400 to also become the leading left-handed batsman.

He brought up the landmark he and the crowd wanted most in the strangest of circumstances, as what appeared to be a single to take him to 97, became five, as Jasprit Bumrah's throw to the non-striker's end went for four overthrows, taking Cook to 101.

England already holds an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series, but is well placed to widen its victory margin.

Cook's finale comes at the same London ground that Australian great Donald Bradman made a duck at in his final test innings, denying him a career average of above 100.

England captain Joe Root congratulates Cook. Credit: PA