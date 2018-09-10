Alibaba chairman to step down next year

The founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba has announced he will step down as the company’s chairman next September. In a letter released by Alibaba, Jack Ma said he will be succeeded by CEO Daniel Zhang, an 11-year veteran of the company. Mr Ma handed over the CEO post to Zhang in 2013 as part of what he said was a long-planned succession. Mr Ma, a former English teacher, founded Alibaba in 1999 in a flat in the eastern city of Hangzhou to connect Chinese exporters with foreign retailers.

It expanded into consumer retailing, becoming the world’s biggest e-commerce company by total value of goods sold, as well as online finance, cloud computing and other services. Mr Ma, 54, became one of China’s most famous entrepreneurs and one of the world’s richest. The Hurun Report, which follows China’s wealthy, estimates his net worth at 37 billion US dollars (£28.65 billion). Alibaba’s 25 billion dollar (£19 billion) initial public stock offering on Wall Street in 2014 is the biggest to date by a Chinese company.

