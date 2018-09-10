All Scottish councils meeting clothing grant pledge, Cosla says

Every council in Scotland is offering eligible families a grant of at least £100 to help with the cost of school uniforms, officials have confirmed.

Council umbrella body Cosla said all 32 local authorities have implemented an increase in school clothing grant payments to the new level while keeping the eligibility criteria already in place.

An estimated 120,000 families are eligible for the financial help, which was put in place before the start of the school term.

The level of the national minimum grant was agreed in May following discussions between the Scottish Government and Cosla.