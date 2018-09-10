Builder denies wrecking newly built homes worth £4 million with digger

A builder has pleaded not guilty to using a digger to cause up to £4 million of damage to a row of newly built retirement homes.

The homes in Ermine Street in Buntingford, Hertfordshire were still under construction when they had external walls torn out, leaving debris littering their gardens.

It is alleged Daniel Neagu, 30, acted without lawful excuse and was reckless as to whether the properties were destroyed or damaged.