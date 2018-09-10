- ITV Report
-
Builder denies wrecking newly built homes worth £4 million with digger
A builder has pleaded not guilty to using a digger to cause up to £4 million of damage to a row of newly built retirement homes.
The homes in Ermine Street in Buntingford, Hertfordshire were still under construction when they had external walls torn out, leaving debris littering their gardens.
It is alleged Daniel Neagu, 30, acted without lawful excuse and was reckless as to whether the properties were destroyed or damaged.
Neagu was charged with criminal damage after five houses belonging to McCarthy & Stone Retirement Living to the value of around £4 million were wrecked in Buntingford, Hertfordshire, on August 11.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge during a preliminary hearing at St Albans Crown Court on Monday.
A trial for Neagu, a Romanian national living in Athelstone Road, Harrow, north-west London, was set for St Albans Crown Court on February 4 2019. He was remanded in custody.
A spokesperson has said that Neagu was not employed directly by McCarthy & Stone and was instead working for subcontractor Fenton, a McCarthy & Stone.