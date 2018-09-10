Chaotic scenes as dozens of police chase man on French runway

Dozens of police and airport officials were involved in a chaotic chase in France after a motorist drove onto the runway at Lyon's Saint-Exupéry airport.

The incident on Monday morning sparked a huge police chase, with around 20 vehicles and a helicopter following the man, who at one point got out of his vehicle and ran off on foot.

All air traffic to and from the airport was halted while the chase went on.

The driver was eventually stopped and apprehended.

There is no information regarding the motive behind the individual’s actions, but police are calling the situation “complicated”.