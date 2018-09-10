Child arrests down by 68% since 2010, report finds

Arrests of children in England and Wales have fallen by more than two-thirds since the start of the decade, according to new figures. The number reduced from nearly a quarter of a million in 2010 to just under 80,000 last year, research by the Howard League for Penal Reform found. The charity welcomed the decrease, saying that keeping children out of the criminal justice system helps prevent crime.

Child arrests in England and Wales Credit: PA Graphics

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League, said: “This is the seventh year in a row that we have seen a significant reduction in the number of child arrests. “It is a phenomenal achievement by the police and the Howard League, and it means that tens of thousands of children will have a brighter future without their life chances being blighted by unnecessary police contact and criminal records.” Statistics compiled from responses to Freedom of Information requests showed police made 79,012 child arrests in 2017 – equivalent to one every seven minutes. The number of arrests of children was down by 68% compared with 2010, when there were 245,763, according to the study.

