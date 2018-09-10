Co-op ups the ante in funeral price war

The Co-op group is slashing the cost of its funerals and promising to beat rival providers as it invests major firepower into a raging price war engulfing the sector.

In a move that promises to send shockwaves through the sector, the mutual’s funeral division is reducing the cost of its “simple funeral” by £100 to £1,895, and by a further £200 for its 4.7 million members.

The shake-up – which includes a guarantee to beat other providers’ funeral prices on a like-for-like basis – is expected to rock rivals such as Dignity, which offers a similar service for £1,995.

Robert Maclachlan, managing director of Co-op Funeralcare, said: “Funerals are becoming increasingly price sensitive and in the last two years we have seen a huge shift in the number of clients seeking affordable funeral choices.

“Our new guarantee to beat on price means that families choosing a funeral with the Co-op can be assured that they are receiving a competitively priced funeral, with no compromise on our high standards of care.”

Britain’s funeral market is dominated by Co-op Funeralcare and listed rival Dignity, which have been slugging it out for market dominance.