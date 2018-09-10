Corbyn describes ‘pain’ at being called racist

Jeremy Corbyn has spoken of his “pain” at being called a racist and compared to Enoch Powell during the anti-Semitism row that has ripped through Labour. Mr Corbyn insisted he is not anti-Semetic in the wake of former chief rabbi Lord Sacks comparing his remarks regarding a group of British Zionists with Mr Powell’s incendiary 1968 “Rivers of Blood” speech.

Lord Jonathan Sacks Credit: Toby Melville/PA

The Labour leader told Holyrood magazine: “I have found these accusations very painful because my whole life has been about opposing racism and I saw at first-hand in Jamaica the hurt inflicted by Powell’s words.” Mr Corbyn added: “I was in Jamaica when Enoch Powell made his ‘Rivers of Blood’ speech. “When the speech came through, there were a lot of people in Jamaica, quite rightly, very, very angry. “I was teaching in a school where we had facilities to listen to the speech and we read about it, and the reaction was enormous.” Mr Corbyn recalled that some of children he had been teaching that day “wanted to make sure I got home alright because a lot of people were very angry, and they didn’t want me blamed”.

