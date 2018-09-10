Cost of replacing Primark Belfast store ‘covered by insurance’

The cost of replacing the Belfast Primark store which was destroyed by fire will be covered by insurance, the company said.

The interruption to the clothing firm’s business was also underwritten, an update from the retailer’s owner Associated British Foods (AB Foods) said.

The front section of the listed sandstone building, which was being refurbished and extended at an estimated of cost of £30 million, was destroyed by last month’s blaze.

Some 1,500 staff and shoppers were safely evacuated from the blaze but the embers smouldered for three days.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames spreading to an extension at the rear of the building.