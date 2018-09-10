Deadly suicide blast targets district headquarters in Somali capital

At least four people have died after a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gate of a district headquarters in Mogadishu. Somali police said the large blast badly damaged the compound of the Hodan district’s headquarters. A reporter claimed at least seven bodies were present at the scene.

The building caused massive damage to the headquarters Credit: AP

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said seven other people were wounded, and most of the victims were district workers and soldiers. This is the second such attack on a district headquarters in the capital this month. The Howlwadag district headquarters was targeted on September 2 with at least six people killed, including two children.

Rescuers carry away a severely injured man after the explosion Credit: AP