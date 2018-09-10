Debenhams shares plunge after KPMG drafted in for emergency plans

Debenhams shares plunged 17% after KPMG was called in to help draft emergency plans to save the troubled retailer. The department store is said to be considering a list of options including a company voluntary agreement (CVA), a controversial insolvency procedure used by struggling firms to shut under-performing shops. The company has brought in KPMG to help draw up the turnaround plans, according to The Sunday Telegraph which first reported the news. If Debenhams charges ahead with a CVA, it would join a raft of retailers including New Look, Carpetright and Mothercare, who have opted for the restructuring tool despite anger from landlords who have argued it leaves them out of pocket. The news sent shares down more than 17% in morning trading.

Debenhams later issued a trading update in reaction to media reports, saying it expects full-year pre-tax profits of around £33 million before exceptional items, which is within the current market range of £31 million to £36.5 million. Underlying earnings are forecast to come in at £157 million, with net debt of approximately £320 million. Debenhams assured that it has continued to strengthen its financial position to ensure flexibility amid “volatile market trading conditions”.

Rival retailers such as House of Fraser have been struggling in recent years Credit: PA